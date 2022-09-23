Over-The-Knee Boots Are The Most Daring Trend For Fall—Shop These 17 Pairs

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

We’ve cycled through so many phases of boots: military, Chelsea, lug sole, you name it. Each one is versatile and timeless, which is all you can really ask for in any shoe. But I think it’s time to bring a new silhouette into the fold, and it might just be the most daring shoe trend this fall. Enter: the over-the-knee boot.

Over-the-knee boots are on the up and up, and it’s about d*mn time. Celebs like Kim Kardashian and Rihanna have recently been spotted rocking this style and are making a strong case for why you need to add a pair (or three) to your fall wardrobe right this second.

These two fashion icons are never ones to shy away from statement shoes, and neither should you!

Although they might seem daunting to wear at first, they’re practically like any other pair of boots you already own. They simply hit higher on your leg, which is honestly really convenient when it’s chilly outside. Stylish and functional? They’re the full package.

But here’s the thing: You can’t just go for any pair. Over-the-knee boots are meant to be showstoppers. They naturally grab everyone’s attention because of their height, so make sure you pick the ones that’ll leave an impact.

Slip into a pair with razor-sharp pointed toes to command the room, or try a slouchy profile for a laidback look that offers more wiggle room. When in doubt, you can never go wrong with a pair of platforms. This style’s popularity keeps soaring thanks to the Y2K renaissance that is still very much a thing. If you have a low tolerance for high heels, go for ones with lug soles or ones that are flat and give off a preppy vibe.

Wondering which style to shop for? Well, I’ve done the digging for you and found 17 of the most daring pairs of over-the-knee boots that are meant to go straight into your cart.

Pointy Toe

Shoes with pointed toes are foolproof, whether it’s in a ballet flat, pump or boot. They just feel extra bold and powerful and match with pretty much anything. Send out lady boss vibes with any of these options.

Steve Madden Vava Brown Patent Boot

Find us a sexier boot, I’ll wait. These vegan patent leather boots from Steve Madden can take all of my money.

Marc Fisher Reda Over-the-Knee Boot

For those who flinch at the sight of spiky stilettos, you’ll love the block heel on these Marc Fisher boots.

Steve Madden Sapphire Rhinestone Boot

These bedazzled boots are instant knockouts—periodt. Wear them under a blazer dress for the ultimate special event or date night look.

Jeffrey Campbell Parisah Over-the-Knee Boot

Suede always manages to add a chic flair to any garment, accessory or shoe. If you’re looking for simple yet sophisticated, it’s these Jeffrey Campbell boots. Snag them in one of the four fall-ready color options: Ice, Brown, Black or Grey.

Balenciaga Cuissard Knife 110 Over-the-Knee Boots

If anyone knows their pointy-toe boots, it’s Kim Kardashian, and boy does she love to wear Balenciaga. For more versatility, go for the black option (witchy villain vibes, anyone?). For all the Barbiecore feels, choose the hot pink colorway.

Slouchy

Of all the over-the-knee boot trends, slouchy ones are definitely on the rise, according to celebs like Kim Kardashian and Rihanna. The best part about this silhouette is that they leave extra breathing room for your legs. There’s also plenty of space to layer pants underneath them, and you can usually control just how much they slouch.

Journee Collection Kindy Boot

Made from vegan leather, these slouchy boots are made for walking. They feature a True Comfort Foam insole and a stylish square toe. Plus, they have zippers so that you’re not sliding them on inch by inch.

Amina Muaddi Jahleel Leather Over-the-Knee Boots

These sharp AF over-the-knee boots from Amina Muaddi would definitely catch RiRi and Kim’s attention. You essentially get two pairs of shoes in one since you can wear them over your knee or just below. Plus, the tan suede option is equally as sexy and daring as the black leather ones.

Schutz Ashlee Over-the-Knee Boot

For those who own way too many pairs of black shoes, mix it up with these suede boots from Schutz. They have a unique tan-mustard color as well as white stitching. Style them with denim on denim and a touch of fringe to create a chic Western-inspired OOTD.

Platform

Platform shoes are here to stay so long as the Y2K revival is alive and well (and trust us, it is). Don’t put your micro mini skirts away just yet because you could wear them with tights or leggings and over-the-knee platform boots on top. Find a Matrix-looking vinyl trench and you might even get mistaken for Bella Hadid or Olivia Rodrigo.

Steve Madden Joelle Black Boot

I don’t think I need to say much here because, in the words of Adam Levine, it is truly unreal how hot these platform boots are.

ASOS Design Kathleen Platform Over-the-Knee Boots

These affordable over-the-knee boots deserve a chef’s kiss because of their stacked platforms, which remind us of the Versace heels everyone’s been wearing.

Schutz Denise Over-the-Knee Platform Boots

I feel like Ariana Grande or Lady Gaga would gladly rock these sky-high patent faux leather boots. I guess they’re made for fearless queens only.

Chunky Lug Sole

Not all of us can strut in stilettos like a pro, which is why flat boots are such a blessing. ICYMI, lug sole boots have been everywhere lately. Their chunky soles are comfy to wear, add some height and look oh-so-edgy.

ASOS Design Kaya Chunky Over-the-Knee Boots

The lug soles on these boots are extra thicc (yes, we mean thick with two C’s). They look like boots that are perfect for stomping on all of the haters.

Stuart Weitzman Lowland Ultralift Over-the-Knee Boot

These Stuart Weitzman leather boots are soon to become a staple in your closet. Their back-tie closures set them apart from shoes you already own. This fall, I’m dreaming of a babydoll dress with these boots and an oversized coat.

Tory Burch Tall Leather Boots

For lug sole newbies, start with these boots from Tory Burch. They’re a little less chunky, but still super cute and versatile.

Flat & Preppy

The coastal grandmother aesthetic is bigger than ever, and though it’s commonly associated with sipping wine on the sunny coastline, there are plenty of ways to transition it to endure cold weather. For example, you could throw on a pair of flat over-the-knee boots with an oversized button-down shirt, quilted vest and tote bag.

STAUD Aimee Over-The-Knee Boots

Pull on these STAUD boots and go about your day without experiencing any foot aches or blisters. Not to mention, they’re made from smooth imitation leather that feels as good as it looks.

Stuart Weitzman 5050 Stretch Leather Boot

There seems to be a trend here: Stuart Weitzman can’t stop designing trendy over-the-knee boots (no shock there). This pair has more stretch than most thanks to its mix of leather and fabric materials.

Stuart Weitzman Lowland Boot

These over-the-knee boots are just like the ones mentioned earlier, except they don’t have chunky lug soles. Good for all-day wear? Most definitely.