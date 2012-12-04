Tonight’s Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show: Million-Dollar Bras, Rihanna, Bieber, and More

Who doesn’t love the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show? Every year, it features some of the worlds most A-list models storming the runway in wildly over-the-top ensembles, not to mention a slew of famous performers serenading the ladies (and the crowd).

Despite the fact that New York City was hit with yet another weather disaster last month, the crowd still turned up in droves—trudging through wet snow—to see the Angels show off their perfect bodies in fabulous (albeit pretty impractical) lingerie. The show’s organizers had bad weather on the brain even before the storm hit, and were mindful to remind the crowd that Hurricane Sandy had put a serious damper on rehearsals and preparations for the show itself. (The show’s announcer also took a moment to praise the National Guard for its efforts during and after the storm—a moment that was especially poignant considering the Angels and the National Guard had shared the Lexington Avenue Armory for a time.)

This year, the show’s themes were Circus, Dangerous Liaisons, Calendar Girls, Pink Is Us, Silver Screen Angels and Angels In Bloom. Alessandra Ambrosio, Karlie Kloss (whose new bob haircut was not visible thanks to tons of extensions), Joan Smalls and Miranda Kerr are just a few of the boldface names who made an appearance. As always, music played a major role in the show, with Rihanna, Bruno Mars, and Justin Bieber performing on the runway.

The show airs tonight at 10 p.m. on CBS, but click through the gallery above for a sneak peek!