The Outnet’s $2 Sale: The Verdict

If you were one of the lucky few who got to participate in The Outnet‘s $2 birthday sale today, you had to act fast to score deals from top designers like Pucci, Valentino, Chloe, Fendi, Proenza Schouler and many more.

Trying to avoid the debacle of last year’s $1 sale, in which demand far exceeded supply, The Outnet gave only 2,000 shoppers access to the sale this year. After receiving an email a few days ago that I had won access to the sale (and singing “I’ve Got a Golden Ticket” in my head from Willy Wonka & The Chocolate Factory), I waited patiently this morning for the link to the sale to arrive in my mailbox. At 11:12 AM, I got the email, clicked on the link, and was greeted by 17 pages of itemsmost worth going through, others not so much.

The Outnet claimed that there would be enough merchandise for every ticket holder to score once (there was a one item limit), but I was focused on seeing the most covetable items. In the span of 5 minutes, I breezed through a Halston clutch, Miu Miu silk paneled dress (sold out in my size), Pucci ball gown (gorgeous, but when would I wear it?), Michael Kors salmon colored cardigan (I have too many sweaters), and countless other things.

I ended up with a printed Dolce & Gabbana dress, which retailed for over $1,000. Once I checked out, I couldn’t view the rest of the available merch, which prevented me from second guessing my purchase. Overall, I had an exhilarating time, I and realize that I was very lucky to have been able to participate in the sale!

Did you score a ticket to the sale? If so, tell us what you scored for $2, and check out the slideshow for pieces found by other shoppers.