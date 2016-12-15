50 Ways to Wear Every Pair of Boots You Own

Finally, colder weather is upon us and we’re free to bring our full-on Hoarders-worthy boot obsession out into the daylight for all to see. From ankle to mid-calf to over-the-knee, our collection seems to grow every season — but with ever-changing styles it can be hard to keep up with what outfit pairs best with a certain favorite boot.

Don’t fret. We’ve put together a collection of amazing outfits with boots, so you don’t have to spend hours hemming-and-hawing in front of your full-length mirror. Gaze upon suede low-heel boots paired with skinny jeans and a trench (perfect for an everyday look), lace-up stilettos with an of-the-moment velvet dress, and even rain boots with knee socks and a mini (to make the drizzly days this season just a little bit brighter).

Click through the slideshow below to get inspired. You’ll never have to wonder about what to wear with boots again.