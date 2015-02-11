Traveling? 25 Comfy-But-Cute Outfits to Wear on the Plane

Whether you’re headed to New York City for NYFW or you’re jetting off to see your long distance boyfriend for Valentine’s Day, if you’re traveling this weekend, looking stylish but being comfy is a must.

Managing to chose clothing that both looks good and is suitable for hours on an airplane can be a feat, but right now—when jogging pants and oversized sweaters are trneding—it’s easier than ever.

We’ve found some 25 outfits to wear when traveling that will be just as comfortable as they are stylish. Click through the slideshow above to check them out!