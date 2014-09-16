StyleCaster
25 Outfits that Prove You Need a Camel Coat for Fall

25 Outfits that Prove You Need a Camel Coat for Fall

25 Outfits that Prove You Need a Camel Coat for Fall
Fall is the best season for the lots of reasons, least of which the fact that we get to bring back cozy sweaters and chic overcoats. And as much as we’re all for experimenting with outerwear, there’s something about a classic camel coat that’s at once insanely stylish and effortless.

Another bonus: Classic camel is incredibly easy to work with, since its neutral shade pairs with literally everything in your fall wardrobe, from faded skinny jeans and boots, to black dresses and heels. It also seems that several of our favorite bloggers from Viva Luxury to Gal Meets Glam love the classic-colored coat just as much as we do, as they’re constantly seen styling them in their own unique ways.

To prove just how fashionable camel coats are, we’ve rounded up 25 outfits that will leave you searching every store for the perfect camel coat to live in this fall.

1 of 25

Photo: Madelene Billman

Photo: Make Life Easier

Photo: Getty

Photo: Stockholm Streetstyle

Photo: Style Lovely

Photo: The Fashion Squad

Photo: Stockholm Streetstyle

Photo: Polienne

Photo: Make Life Easier

Photo: Style Lovely

Photo: APB

Photo: Gal Meets Glam

Photo: Stockholm Streetstyle

Photo: Madelene Billman

Photo: Stockholm Streetstyle

Photo: Viva Luxury

Photo: Madelene Billman

Photo: Celebrities and Fashion News

Photo: Juicy Confashions

Photo: She Wears Fashion

Photo: My Showroom

Photo: Retro Flame

Photo: Picasa

Photo: Shirley's Wardrobe

Photo: Stockholm Streetstyle

Photo: Lucitisima

