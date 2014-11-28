StyleCaster
20 Outfits That Prove Puffer Coats Can be Stylish

Kristen Bousquet
by
There are those garments that you wear for style, then there are those you wear because of their practicality—puffer coats being one of them. Hardly anyone runs up to a puffer coat and think it’s the most adorable thing that you can’t wait to buy, but when you live where it’s cold, you probably still own one.

But, no fear. There are some ways to style puffer coats that can actually make them into a jacket you’ll really want to wear. You’ll be warm and toasty and still stylish just by copying some of the outfits we’ve rounded up! Click through the slideshow and get inspired.

What do you think of puffer coats? Weigh in below in the comments!

1 of 20

Photo: The Ivory Lane

Source: IMAXTREE

Photo: Sidewalk Ready

Photo: Vogue Avenue

Photo: Sidewalk Catwalk

Photo: Style Feen

Photo: Sydne Style

Photo: Isabella's Array

Photo: Atlantic Pacific

Photo: Lovely by Lucy

Photo: York Avenue

Photo: Stockholm Streetstyle

Photo: Mr. Newton

Photo: Team Peter Stigter

Photo: TEAM PETER STIGTER

Photo: Street Gazing

Photo: We Wore What

Photo: Closet Style

Photos: Kelly Sherin for Glamour

Photo: Street Gazing

Photo: Vanessa Jackman

