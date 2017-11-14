30 Thanksgiving Day Outfits That Are Comfy (Yet Stylish)

We all know the true meaning of Thanksgiving is food, family, friends, food and food—but that doesn’t mean, however, that fashion can’t sneak its way in, too. We’re all usually in a bind the morning of Thanksgiving looking for something to wear that is both stylish, appropriate and, well, forgiving.

Chances are you’ll be stuffing your face with turkey and mashed potatoes, playing with your little cousins, and trying to show your family how grown up you are since last Thanksgiving, so finding the perfect outfit is key. It can be challenging, but we’re here with some stylish yet appropriate outfits that you can copy for tonight’s holiday dinner.

Originally published November 2014. Updated November 2017.