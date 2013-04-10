Outfit(s) Of The Day: See What The StyleCaster Team Wears To Work!

When we heard that our friends over at Racked wanted to feature us as the subject of their ever-entertaining “Working It” rubric, we were pretty psyched, considering we’re such big fans of the feature.

In case you’re unfamiliar, “Working It” takes street style to the next level, and offers readers a glimpse into what folks who work in fashion wear to the office. In this case, StyleCaster editors Perrie Samotin and Spencer Cain were snapped, as well as editors at SC’s sister sites The Vivant (Leah Bourne) and Beauty High (Rachel Adler), as well as our fearless Editor in Chief Laurel Pinson.

See the full feature here and let us know if you’d like to see more outfits from the StyleCaster team (we might be able to make it happen!)