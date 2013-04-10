Outfit Inspiration: The Most Stylish Coachella Looks From Our Favorite Celebrities and Bloggers

It’s clear that Coachella—the buzzy Southern California music festival held in the middle of the desert—has become as much about fashion as it has about the bands.

This is abundantly evident by the countless street style snaps to emerge from the festival (enough to rival those from Fashion Week), and the fact that major style-setting celebrities, editors, and bloggers—not to mention teams from top fashion brands—all trek to the West Coast for the yearly bacchanal.

Since Coachella officially kicks off Friday, we thought a little outfit inspiration might be in order. Here, we’ve rounded up some of our favorite past looks as seen on desert-dwelling celebrities such as Kate Bosworth and Rihanna, as well as top style bloggers—to get you in the music festival-meets-fashion mood.

Of course, even if you’re not taking part, these looks are still worth checking out—summer’s right around the corner, ladies!