Meet the Cast of ‘Outer Banks,’ Netflix’s New Drama About Attractive Teens & Murder

With Riverdale season 4 on hiatus and Euphoria season 2 nowhere to be seen, the teen drama landscape doesn’t look good. Enter: Outer Banks, Netflix’s new drama about a bunch of attractive teens and a missing dad. How good-looking are these teens? We’ll let Netflix’s Outer Banks cast’s Instagram accounts to speak for themselves.

Outer Banks, which premieres on Netflix on April 15, follows a group of friends in the Outer Banks of North Carolina who investigate the mystery around their ringleader’s missing father. Along the way, the teens fall in love (obvi) and come across a treasure tied to John B.’s missing dad. However, there’s danger afoot from bad guys who don’t want the group to discover the truth. The show, which has been described as The O.C. for Gen Z, looks like the teen guilty pleasure we can’t wait to binge-watch. There are gratuitous shirtless scenes, teen romances and a mystery around a (maybe) dead dad. What else could you ask for?

As you make your way through the series, be sure to follow the cast of Outer Banks on Instagram. For your convenience, we’ve rounded up their accounts below. Without further ado, meet the cast of Outer Banks, Netflix’s sexy new drama about attractive teens and murder.

Chase Stokes as John B.

Chase Stokes plays the lead of the show, John Booker Routeledge (John B. for short), the ringleader of the Outer Banks crew whose father went missing when he was a child. As John B. and his friends search for his dad, they come across a clue that his father had $400 million in gold. The problem? They’re not the only ones who want it.

Madelyn Cline as Sarah Cameron

Madelyn Cline plays Sarah Cameron, the Queen Bee of the Outer Banks (often referred to as OBX), whose boyfriend, Topper, is the king of the Kooks. Though Sarah isn’t a Pogue (the name of John B.’s group of friends who grew up on the “wrong side” of the tracks), there’s something about John B. that attracts her to him.

Madison Bailey as Kiara

Madison Bailey plays Kiara, John B.’s sarcastic, hippy friend who’s one of the only female members of the Pogues. Though she’s reluctant to admit it, Kiara comes from a rich family, which is different from how John B. and the rest of the Pogues were raised.

Jonathan Daviss as Pope

Jonathan Daviss plays Pope, the smartest of the Pogues. Pope has a scholarship to a university, which he considers his ticket outside of the Outer Banks. While Pope is down for adventure like his friends, he’s the voice of reason for the Pogues when their impulsive behavior leads to danger.

Rudy Pankow as JJ

JJ is John B.’s oldest friend and another Pogue. He’s sort of the comedic relief of the group as its resident trickster, hustler and loyal friend to its ringleader.

Austin North as Topper

Topper is Sarah’s boyfriend. He’s a nationally ranked surfer and the king of the Kooks. He’s aggressive, entitled and not a fan of John B., which becomes a problem when John B. starts to fall for his girlfriend.

Drew Starkey as Rafe

Rafe is Sarah’s older brother. He’s a college dropout and a bad influence who often leads his sisters and his friends in the wrong direction. While he’s Sarah’s brother, Rafe’s sneaky ways cannot be trusted.