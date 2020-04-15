‘Outer Banks’ on Netflix Is Low-Key Inspired By This Cult-Favorite Movie

There’s something familiar about Netflix’s Outer Banks. Perhaps it’s the attractive actors who can’t seem to keep their shirts on. Perhaps it’s the voice overs reminiscent of the days of Gossip Girl. Whatever it is, we have to wonder: Is Outer Banks on Netflix based on a true story?

Outer Banks is Netflix’s latest teen drama. The show, which premiered on April 15, follows a group of friends, who are called the Pogues, in the Outer Banks of North Carolina as they investigate the mystery around their ringleader John B.’s missing father. Along the way, the Pogues find love and learn that the case around John B.’s missing father is more mysterious than they thought. (Hint: There’s a treasure worth millions of dollars in gold tied to John B.’s dad.)

So that’s what Outer Banks is about. But is it based on a true story? So far, there hasn’t been any confirmation that Outer Banks is based on a true story. If it was, that story would be wild. A bunch of teens who come across millions of dollars in gold and have to run from dangerous bad guys who want the treasure too? We’re pretty sure there would be a news story about that.

Still, that doesn’t mean that Outer Banks isn’t inspired by anything. As actress Madelyn Cline (who plays Sarah Cameron in the series) told WWD, she thought Outer Banks was a modern remake of 1985’s The Goonies, which also followed a group of friends on their quest for gold. We can see the resemblance! Along with The Goonies, Outer Banks also has drawn comparisons to Netflix’s Bloodline, which is also set in a water town in Florida, and The O.C., likely because of the characters’ beachy style and steamy romances.

While it’s not based on a true story, the show does have real elements. As WWD reports, creators Josh and Jonas Pate tapped into their own experiences growing up in the Outer Banks for the show’s feel, slang and theme of haves and have-nots. The series revolves around the rivalry between the Kooks and the Pogues.

“It’s definitely an escapist show,” Cline told WWD. “It depicts what everyone would love to be doing right now, which is be on the water, be on a boat, not having to stay inside. Live Pogue style, you know?”