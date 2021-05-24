10 Pairs Of Shoes You Won’t Regret Wearing To An Outdoor Wedding

Scroll To See More Images

So, you have a wedding coming up and you know it’s going to be outdoors? You probably have your dress all planned out, but what about your footwear? You’ve got options, believe me! Turns out, there are tons of sandals and heels that won’t leave you sinking into the grass at the reception—and many of these shoes are so cute, you just might want to wear them all the time. File these outdoor wedding-friendly heels under Summer Wedding Guest Essentials.

In the old days, wedding season meant that you would slip into your highest pair of stilettos before heading out the door, usually ending the night in agony as you hobbled home after dancing all night long. But with the rise of rustic outdoor aesthetics has come an increase in outdoor weddings and receptions—and thus, the need for a chunkier heel.

But hey, who said a compromise couldn’t also be cute? Chunky-heeled sandals are actually everywhere right now, and there are lots of options to choose from. If you do want to go for a thinner heel, though, there are certain options like low kitten heels that definitely pose less of a risk compared to their higher counterparts.

Get your credit cards ready right this very second, because I searched the web and settled on a few key styles to have in your wedding guest rotation from Zappos. From a pair of glittery Mary Janes to some classic pink espadrilles, I’ve rounded up the cutest heels, mules and pumps that you can wear for hours on end, even outside. These shoes may be comfortable, but they’re still cute enough to feature on the ‘Gram. Plus, they’ll go perfectly with whatever you’re wearing, because so many of them come in neutral, easy-to-style shades.

Read on to shop ten of the most necessary shoes to have in your wardrobe this season, from brands like Steve Madden, Sam Edelman and more. Apologies in advance to the bride if your shoes get more compliments than her dress! (JK, but these options really are cute.)

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Zappos is a STYLECASTER sponsor, however, all products in this article were independently selected by our editors. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

A Classic Low-Heeled Sandal

You should already have a low block-heeled sandal in your wardrobe, but now is the time to buy a pair if you don’t. Go for a pair in a neutral hue for maximum wearability.

A Stylish Summer Wedge

It’s not summer if you’re not wearing a wedge heel to a wedding, am I right? Always opt for a wedge or espadrille if you’re not comfortable walking around in heels on the grass—they’re way easier to manage than stilettos!

A Heeled Mary Jane

Mary Jane-style heels are both cute and comfortable thanks to the chunkier heels and closed-toe fronts. The thick strap across the front also adds a bit of stability, so you won’t be sliding around in your shoes as you dance the night away.

A Printed Mule

Mule-style sandals that have a thick, low heel all but guarantee an evening free of foot pain. The wide top means that they won’t fall off your feet throughout the night, but they’re also super easy to slide out of as soon as the party is over.

A Delicate Kitten Heel

Not only are dainty kitten heels super on-trend right now, but they’re so comfortable and so easy to style! Choose one in a playful color like pink for maximum style points.

A Wooden-Heeled Flip Flop

Yes, heeled flip-flops are back—but they’re way cuter now! Pick a pair that comes with a thick block heel to stop yourself from sinking into the grass. It’s time to show off that pedicure!

A Bling-Encrusted Block Heel

You can forget about any other accessories when you wear a pair of shoes that are literally covered in crystals. Take advantage of a formal occasion in some blingy sandals you’d wear every day if you could (and P.S., I say you can!).

BUY NOW: $73.02

A Comfy All-White Mule

It turns out, you can wear white to a wedding—as long as its on your feet! If you know that you won’t be anywhere near pesky grass or mud at your event, take a risk and go for a pair of sandals in classic white. These have a padded footbed, so they’ll be extra-comfy all night long.

A Staple Platform Pump

You can’t go wrong with an easy pump, but a pair that comes outfitted with a platform sole and a chunky heel is truly the ideal outdoor wedding shoe. These also go with everything, so you can wear them on repeat this wedding season without getting called out.

A Metallic Ankle Strap

You’ll shine bright in a pair of metallic heels (and they’ll go great with just about any color dress you choose to wear). When going for a super-tall heel, make sure it’s wide enough that you won’t sink into the grass, and look for details like an ankle strap to ensure no slippage as you hustle to catch the bouquet.