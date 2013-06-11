16 Stylish Wedges To Wear To An Outdoor Wedding

Enchanting as they are, dressing for an outdoor summer wedding comes with its own set of challenges, namely what shoes to wear. The last thing we want is to put ourselves and, more importantly, our shoes at risk because our heels keep sinking into the grass, or we have to hold on for dear life while weaving through cobblestones.

In such situations, salvation comes in the form of the mighty wedge, which allows us to remain sturdy without sacrificing the added inches so often required to look and feel our most stylish.

Wearing an LBD? Have a little fun with your footwear and inject a dose of color to your look via a punchy pair of turquoise wedges from Kelsi Dagger, or ASOS‘ citrus T-strap sandals. To make an old dress feel of-the-moment, Zara’s black and white wedges marry some of the season’s hottest trends: stripes, ankle straps and ’60s-style mod. In case you need more convincing, a number of top designers—from Derek Lam to DKNY—showed sky-high wedges on 2013 runways.

Here, we rounded up 16 chic wedges to wear to an outdoor wedding and beyond this summer. And while you may not catch the bouquet, you’ll at least go home without mud caked on the heels of your all-time favorite stilettos.

