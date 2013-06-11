StyleCaster
16 Stylish Wedges To Wear To An Outdoor Wedding

16 Stylish Wedges To Wear To An Outdoor Wedding

Valeria Nekhim
16 Stylish Wedges To Wear To An Outdoor Wedding
Enchanting as they are, dressing for an outdoor summer wedding comes with its own set of challenges, namely what shoes to wear. The last thing we want is to put ourselves and, more importantly, our shoes at risk because our heels keep sinking into the grass, or we have to hold on for dear life while weaving through cobblestones.

In such situations, salvation comes in the form of the mighty wedge, which allows us to remain sturdy without sacrificing the added inches so often required to look and feel our most stylish.

Wearing an LBD? Have a little fun with your footwear and inject a dose of color to your look via a punchy pair of turquoise wedges from Kelsi Dagger, or ASOS‘ citrus T-strap sandals. To make an old dress feel of-the-moment, Zara’s black and white wedges marry some of the season’s hottest trends: stripes,  ankle straps and ’60s-style mod. In case you need more convincing, a number of top designers—from Derek Lam to DKNY—showed sky-high wedges on 2013 runways.

Here, we rounded up 16 chic wedges to wear to an outdoor wedding and beyond this summer. And while you may not catch the bouquet, you’ll at least go home without mud caked on the heels of your all-time favorite stilettos.

Diane von Furtstenberg Opal White Lacquered Wedge Sandals, $206.50; at Shopbop

alice + olivia Ilise Knot Print Sandals, $227.50; at Shopbop

 Xplicit Patent Wedge, $99.95; at Steve Madden 

DV by Dolce Vita Paylan Wedge, $89; at Piperlime

KORS Vail Wedge pump, $130; at Michael Kors

Lumiani International Collection Declan, $69; at Zappos

Livia Wedge Sandal, $262.50; at Tory Burch 

Sato Cage Wedge Sandal, $165; at BCBG

Miu Miu Cutout Front Platform, $449; at Barneys

It Malt Be Love Wedge, $44.99; at ModCloth 

Jean-Michel Cazabat Sandals, $122; at Yoox

Hoop Heeled Sandal, $76.36; at ASOS

Fabric Wedge Shoe, $79.90; at Zara

Kelsi Dagger Ellice Wedges, $79.99; at 6pm.com

 Vonda Wedges, $160; at Anthropologie 

Sam Edelman Sutton Wedge Sandal, $84.99; at Urban Outfitters

