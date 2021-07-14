OMG, Outdoor Voices Just Dropped A One-Shoulder Exercise Dress

Scroll To See More Images

Y’all, someone needs to come to my apartment and take my credit card away, because Outdoor Voices keeps putting me in a position where I have no choice but to spend. I was already a fan of the Exercise Dress, but the new One Shoulder version?? Come on now—that’s just too good to pass up!

While OV shoppers have been in love with the Exercise Dress for quite some time, its popularity was recently revived after Gen Z’s TikTok fashionistas discovered just how versatile (and comfortable) it really is. They love to dress it up for date night, down for errands…TBH, they pretty much wear it to do everything but exercise. And that’s totally OK!

Especially in the case of the One Shoulder Dress, which isn’t exactly the same as the OG. The biggest difference (aside from, you know, the one-shoulder silhouette) is that this new dress doesn’t have the built-in shorts lining underneath, so unless you’re wearing your own spandex, it’s not quite so exercise-friendly.

That said, this might be the brand’s response to so many shoppers not actually wearing the original Exercise Dress to the gym. This one is even more functional for actual fashion styling! It’s got the built-in sports bra, and because it’s still made in the same sweat-wicking, quick-dry fabric, it’s perfect for hot summer days when you want to look cute but feel like you’ve got on athleisure.

The new dress retails for $100 and comes in three colorways, so as soon as I decide which one (or two) I need, you best believe I’ll be placing my order. That said, sizes in the Black and Navy colorways are going fast, so if you’re Team Exercise Dress, don’t wait.

Scroll on to shop all the colors below and prepare to enter fall with a one-shoulder tanline.

White

There’s just something so Tennis Prep chic about a white exercise dress, am I right?

Navy

Navy is definitely the most unexpected color of the three. Pair it with a white cardi and kicks.

Black

If you see me wearing the black version of this dress on date night, no you didn’t.