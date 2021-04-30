Outdoor Voices Revamped The Exercise Dress & It’s Even Better Than Before

Scroll To See More Images

When Outdoor Voices first launched The Exercise Dress, it was an instant hit. All over New York City, I saw women dressing it up and down, throwing it on for a yoga class or keeping it on for post-pilates brunch. Ever a girly-girl myself, I hadn’t thought about wearing a skirt or dress to the gym before, but this piece was an industry game-changer, redefining an area of my wardrobe I’d thought could only consist of leggings and sports bras.

Now, The Exercise Dress is back and better than ever, with a 2.0 design upgrade that has managed to improve upon perfection. No, I’m not exaggerating! In a way, it’s kind of funny that a workout dress is so revolutionary, but I can’t think of another brand that makes one that feels so wearable.

Yes, there are tennis skirts and golf skirts and silhouettes designed for female athletes of a similar nature, but prior to this dress, it had never occurred to me to want or need one for my everyday life.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Cue Outdoor Voices elevating an underdog piece to an absolute must-have! This dress is made with the brand’s breathable Lightspeed fabric and features a shorts liner underneath so you don’t go flashing everyone else in your workout class.

The new iteration has more pockets than before and my personal favorite upgrade: adjustable straps. I visit my tailor on an almost-weekly basis having the straps shortened on all of my clothes (I have strangely petite shoulders!), so knowing I can adjust with ease for a good fit makes me love this dress even more.

The Exercise Dress comes in sizes XS-XL (It’s hella stretchy, but here’s hoping they expand this range even further!) and a gorgeous array of TK colors, from sunny Gecko yellow to pretty Pinot mauve.

And to be clear, you don’t have to wear this stylish dress to exercise. You can, thanks to the breathable fabric and generous stretch, but it looks just as cute styled with a denim jacket and some white kicks for brunch or a day of shopping.

I personally foresee myself reaching for this piece on days when I’m running around the city doing countless errands I’ve put off until I can simply no longer avoid them. Anyone else reserve their Sunday afternoon for that type of thing? Just because I’m stressed doesn’t mean I want to look like a mess!

Which is why, you guessed it, I’ll be snagging The Exercise Dress in more than one color. The hardest part will be choosing my favorites! Finally, I’ll have the opportunity to throw a head-nod of acknowledgement to all those other girls I see wearing this dress on the daily.

If you, too, are in need of a ‘fit that elevates your workout or errands-running wardrobe, snag the new-and-improved Exercise Dress on the Outdoor Voices site now. It’s back and better than ever, baby!