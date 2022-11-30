The Best Outdoor Christmas Decorations That’ll Make Your Neighbors Jealous—Starting at $20

Scroll To See More Images

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

In my humble opinion, one of the best parts about the holidays is seeing twinkling lights and goofy decorations (I’m looking at you, blow-up Santa) around the neighborhood. The homes that go absolutely wild every year are by far my favorite, mostly because I could never muster the energy to deck my outdoor space to the extremes that they do.

If you’re someone that does, though, you may be beginning to pull out last year’s decorations in anticipation of December arriving this week. And, if you find that your go-to string of lights is missing a few bulbs, or last year’s light projector has burnt out, you’ve still got plenty of time to order replacements.

In fact, I went ahead and scoured the internet for all the snazziest bells and whistles to get your home (and yourself) into the holiday spirit—many of which are still discounted in the aftermath of Cyber Monday.

Candy cane lights to pave your pathway, lit-up reindeer and sleighs to cover any decaying grass and last but not least, garlands to decorate your doorway are all worthy contenders. What else should be on your radar to make all your neighbors jealous? Read on, dear shopper.

Twinkly Smart Light String 100 LED RGB Generation II

Twinkling lights are a classic must-have—the base of any good christmas deco set-up, if you will. These are no average lights though; change brightness levels, speed, intensity and color all through the compatible iOS and Android app.

Rechoo 12 Pack Solar Christmas Candy Cane Lights

This pack of 12 solar lights have nine different flashing modes that can be controlled from the click of the wireless remote control. We’re not saying you have to use all nine, but if you really despise your next-door neighbor, why not?

ATDAWN Set of 3 Lighted Gift Boxes

For just $20, you can’t miss out on these lighted gift boxes

. They’ll be able to withstand the elements thanks to their sturdy metal frame that’s covered with high-quality plastic.

Lighted Snowman

This lighted snowman is not so big that it’s creepy, and not so small that it won’t get noticed. With a Santa hat and candy cane-striped scarf to match, we’d honestly get more than one?

Star Shower Unique Light Patterns

Remember when light pattern projections entered the Christmas decoration scene? Well, they are still around, and possibly cooler than before.

National Tree Company Pre-Lit Artificial Christmas Garland

Pinecones, berry clusters and white lights, galore! This garland needs no extra fluffing—simply hang up and revel in your low-lift efforts.

Best Choice Products Lighted Christmas 4ft Reindeer & Sleigh

This reindeer and sleigh combo is so cute, you might be tempted to climb right in. Plus, it’s mega discounted right now.

National Tree Company Pre-Lit Wooden Santa Scene

Add some sparkle to your front lawn with this wooden Santa scene. Its glittering finish is joined by a string of 13 warm white LED lights.