Our Fashion Week Promise To You (We Pinkie Swear)

Dear Style Enthusiasts, Beauty Addicts and Designer Shoe Afficionados,

As the head of the StyleCaster team, I take pride in the fact that our crew of editors and writers are always on top of the trends and eager to share them with you. But what really makes me feel like a proud mama bird is the fact that they’re always asking questions and looking at the fashion and beauty industry from different angles.

Inspired by their curiousity, I challenged them to take their Fashion Week coverage to the next level. We’re not just going to be hitting the shows and reporting on the trends, we’re also testing our comfort zones and handing over our commentary to both people in the industry and those on the outside looking in.

Expect some designer and celebrity cameos, interesting diaries from people you know and (some you don’t), as well some lively reporting from the voices you’ve come to love on this site. After all, the whole point is to start a conversation and then hand the reigns over to you. Let us know if we nailed it, or if you’re more interested in the basic Fashion Week stories about colors, prints and who’s sitting next to Anna Wintour in the front row. (Hey, we aim to please.)

“Style to the People” — that’s what we’re all about. So feel free to join us throughout the week, post your comments and add your two cents on our Facebook and Twitter pages. We definitely read everything you send our way, so rest assured your thoughts (and snarkiness) are always appreciated.

(Hugs)

Summer K.

Content Director

