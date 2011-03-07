StyleCaster
Our Top Ten Tunes From The Paris Runways, Fall 2011

We know that Paris Fashion Week isn’t quite over yet, but there’s been so much excitement coming out of Europe that we can barely keep up. Some of our favorite houses have shown over the past six daysBalenciaga, Lanvin, Chloand one of the only things I look forward to more than seeing the clothes is hearing what music the designers choose to accompany their collections on the runways. So far in Paris, the songs have run the gamut from glam rock (David Bowie, The Sweet) to hip-hop (Jay-Z) to German techno (Lady Gaga). Here are our top ten tunes from the Paris runwayswe suggest you turn up the volume, close your eyes and pretend you’re in the front row!

1. David Bowie Lady Grinning Soul, at Balmain

2. Luscious Jackson Naked Eye, at Nina Ricci

3. Jay-Z and Mary J. Blige Can’t Knock the Hustle, at Chlo

4. Queen Don’t Stop Me Now, at Lanvin

5. Sweet Ballroom Blitz, at Isabel Marant

6. Lady Gaga Schiebe, at Thierry Mugler

7. Don Armando I’m an Indian Too, at Isabel Marant

8. Rufus Wainwright Tiergarten, at Balenciaga

9. David Bowie Heroes, at Dries Van Noten



10. Adele Rolling in the Deep, at Alberta Feretti

Photos via Imaxtree

