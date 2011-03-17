Our Top Ski Gear Choices for the Ladies

Deciding to plan your own ultimate ski trip? Fantastic! Now what are you going to pack?
Not to worry! Our editors here at StyleCaster have hand-selected and tested the best products you need to get for your next snow-filled adventure.
From ski goggles, to gloves, to socks and luggage, our selections will make sure all you snow bunnies out there will be super stylish on the slopes.
Take a look at our favorite must-have items in the slideshow above!
Dakine Team Targa Glove, $80, at Dakine
Dakine Firebird Mitt, $70, at Dakine
Dakine Falcon Glove, $35, at Dakine
Dakine Freeride Socks, $12, at Dakine
Dakine Satchel, $65, at Dakine
Dakine Split Roller LG, $175, at Dakine
Dakine Francesca Beanie, $32, at Dakine
Dakine Tabitha Earmuffs, $20, at Dakine
Icebreaker GT200 L/S Pace Zip, $100, at Icebreaker
Icebreaker GT260 Quantum Hood, $170, at Icebreaker
Oakley Gretchen Bleiler A-Frame Goggles, $130, at Oakley
Oakley Miss Conduct Sunglasses, $140, at Oakley
Oakley A-Frame Tempest Lava Goggles, $130, at Oakley
Patagonia Slingshot Down Vest, $129, at Patagonia
Smartwool PhD Ski Light Socks, $21.95, at Smartwool
Spyder Thrill Pant, $224.95, at Spyder
Spyder Posh Real Fur Jacket, $650, at Spyder