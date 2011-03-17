StyleCaster
Our Top Ski Gear Choices for the Ladies

Deciding to plan your own ultimate ski trip? Fantastic! Now what are you going to pack?

Not to worry! Our editors here at StyleCaster have hand-selected and tested the best products you need to get for your next snow-filled adventure.

From ski goggles, to gloves, to socks and luggage, our selections will make sure all you snow bunnies out there will be super stylish on the slopes.

Take a look at our favorite must-have items in the slideshow above!

Dakine Team Targa Glove, $80, at Dakine

Dakine Firebird Mitt, $70, at Dakine

Dakine Falcon Glove, $35, at Dakine

Dakine Freeride Socks, $12, at Dakine

Dakine Satchel, $65, at Dakine

Dakine Split Roller LG, $175, at Dakine

Dakine Francesca Beanie, $32, at Dakine

Dakine Tabitha Earmuffs, $20, at Dakine

Icebreaker GT200 L/S Pace Zip, $100, at Icebreaker

Icebreaker GT260 Quantum Hood, $170, at Icebreaker

Oakley Gretchen Bleiler A-Frame Goggles, $130, at Oakley

Oakley Miss Conduct Sunglasses, $140, at Oakley

Oakley A-Frame Tempest Lava Goggles, $130, at Oakley

Patagonia Slingshot Down Vest, $129, at Patagonia

Smartwool PhD Ski Light Socks, $21.95, at Smartwool

Spyder Thrill Pant, $224.95, at Spyder

Spyder Posh Real Fur Jacket, $650, at Spyder

