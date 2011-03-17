Our Top Ski Gear Choices for the Ladies

Deciding to plan your own ultimate ski trip? Fantastic! Now what are you going to pack?

Not to worry! Our editors here at StyleCaster have hand-selected and tested the best products you need to get for your next snow-filled adventure.

From ski goggles, to gloves, to socks and luggage, our selections will make sure all you snow bunnies out there will be super stylish on the slopes.

Take a look at our favorite must-have items in the slideshow above!