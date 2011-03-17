StyleCaster
Our Top Ski Gear Choices for the Fellas

What's hot
Susie G
by
With all the amazing options out there, choosing a destination for your own ultimate ski trip may sound like a difficult task, right? Well, that might actually be easier than deciding on what to bring on your trip!

In order to save you some time and some frustration, our editors here at StyleCaster have hand-selected and tested the best products you need to grab before you decide to hit the slopes.

From ski goggles, to gloves, to jackets and to luggage, our selections will make sure that even the novices out there will look like long-time Pros on the snowy trails.

Take a look at our favorite must-have items in the slideshow above!

Dakine Apollo Glove, $100, at Dakine

Dakine Wristguard, $20, at Dakine

Dakine Freeride Socks in "Bones," $12, at Dakine

Dakine Split Convertible Luggage, $200, at Dakine

Icebreaker BF200 Leggings with Fly, $75, at Icebreaker

Icebreaker BF260 Slalom Zip Base Layer Top, $120, at Icebreaker

RF Aspiring Hood, $200, at Icebreaker

Oakley JP Auclair Crowbar Snow Goggles, $135, at Oakley

Oakley Splice Neon Fire Goggles, $110, at Oakley

Oakley Ten Sunglasses, $110, at Oakley

Patagonia Slingshot Down Vest, $129, at Patagonia

Spyder Cosmos Jacket, $399.95, at Spyder

Spyder Rage Glove, $90, at Spyder

Smartwool PhD Ski Light Socks, $21.95, at Smartwool

Bern Macon Carbon EPS Helmet, $229.95, at Altrec

