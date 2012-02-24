Our Top 8 Nicki Minaj Covers

There’s a lot to say about someone who’s willing to take some risks — especially when it’s in front of the mass public. Enter Nicki Minaj. She won our hearts with her street-influenced Barbie look. She may have come a long way since those days, but we love how no matter what she’s rocking, she always puts her own very special stamp on it.

Whether you’re a college student or a big magazine editor, you’ve definitely taken note of this little lady’s very special style — I mean, it’s pretty hard to miss, no?

Hence the reason we decided it was time to count down some of our favorite cover girl looks for this cool-girl chameleon. Which style is your fave? Tell us in the comment section below!