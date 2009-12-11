Our Top 15 Shows That Need to be Cancelled in 2010

Television has made our world more viewable than ever. We watch the fascinating, the boring, the good, the bad, and sometimes, what we really shouldn’t be watching at all.

1. The Real World

Eight attention-hungry individuals crammed into a tiny space with copious amounts of alcohol: while thrilling at first, if you’ve seen it once…

2. For the Love of Ray J

The cliche “looking for love in all the wrong places” comes to mind as viewers watch Ray J journey through the ever-pressing search for true love. While nationally broadcasting your male-seeking-female-life-partner classified ad does reach a wider audience, it may not always be the sanest one.

3. Brooke Knows Best

Due to public feuds, betrayal, and run-ins with the law, the Hogan family has reached rock bottom. The entertaining factors aside, it’s time to put out that public spotlight, and focus on keeping it together (mentally).

4. Melrose Place (2009)

As is with movie sequels, the same applies for television remakes: the original is always better.

5. Rock of Love (Bus or No Bus)

There is a fine line between being drunk and being in love. After a few shots, everyone can love anyone. Bret Michaels is no exception to the rule.

6. Tool Academy

Once a tool, always a tool. Broadcasting that you date tools (or are one) will never bode well for your future dating life.

7. America’s Next Top Model

The Bermuda Triangle for models. Once potential models enter the competition, they are never seen or heard from again. Tyra still remains fierce on her talk show and does not need two air time slots to remain so.

8. Brothers

This Fox comedy debuted to low ratings and harsh criticism on both the dialogue and acting. Two wrongs don’t make a right, and cancellation seems inevitable.

9. The Girls Next Door

It’s just not the same without Bridget, Holly, and Kendra,. Why go on?

10. The Hills

In its sixth season, The Hills is lacking its original girl Lauren Conrad, and let’s face it, entertaining content. The Hills has experienced a significant drop in ratings leading us to believe that the everyday drama of ordinary (and slightly duller) individuals may not be as entertaining in the near future.

11. I Didn’t Know I Was Pregnant

Shattering years of scientific progress and steps in birth control methods in a single episode, this show has managed to strike fear into the hearts of the sexually active everywhere. As if swine flu was not enough, our health care system must now tackle an epidemic of unknown pregnancies.

12. Real Chance of Love

When both bachelors have been deemed unacceptable by the infamous New York, as with Real and Chance, little hope can be offered for either the men or women on this show.

13. My Super Sweet Sixteen

With the economy in a downward spiral and purse strings being tightened everywhere, the last thing that seems appealing is obnoxious 16-year-olds getting exactly what they want in exorbitant amounts.

14. NYC Prep

While the cast of Gossip Girl may be over-privileged and pompous at times, they still remain lovable to the masses. Their reality counterparts lack this same emotional appeal and instead leave their audiences slightly horrified at what just came out of their mouths.

15. Real World/Road Rules Challenge

While the name has evolved to titles such as The Inferno, The Gauntlet, and the latest installment The Ruins, the plot remains the same. Alliances will be made, hookups will happen, betrayal is inevitable, and in the end, someone wins a lot of money. With the same cast being recycled through, the same psychotic sequence of events is bound to occur.