Our Top 10 Runway Appearances From Fall 2011 Fashion Week

We never thought we’d be able to say this, but Fall 2011 Fashion Month is finally over! Over the past four weeks we’ve gushed about the clothes, drooled over street style and tracked the season’s top emerging trends, but we can’t forget to discuss all of the familiar faces we’ve grown to know and love during the showsthe models!

Sure, you might not know them all by name, but during Fashion Week, we see these girls more than we see our families, so by now, I feel like we should all be best friends. Some designers really killed it with the casting and special runway appearances this season, and we’ve rounded up our top ten favorite model moments from the Fall 2011 shows. Be sure to comment if your pick didn’t make the list!

Photos via Imaxtree