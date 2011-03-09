Our Top 10 Runway Appearances From Fall 2011 Fashion Week

We never thought we’d be able to say this, but Fall 2011 Fashion Month is finally over! Over the past four weeks we’ve gushed about the clothes, drooled over street style and tracked the season’s top emerging trends, but we can’t forget to discuss all of the familiar faces we’ve grown to know and love during the showsthe models!
Sure, you might not know them all by name, but during Fashion Week, we see these girls more than we see our families, so by now, I feel like we should all be best friends. Some designers really killed it with the casting and special runway appearances this season, and we’ve rounded up our top ten favorite model moments from the Fall 2011 shows. Be sure to comment if your pick didn’t make the list!
Kate Moss at Louis Vuitton Marc Jacobs really pulled out the big guns at the Louis Vuitton show in Paris today, and the biggest one of all was having Kate Moss close the show. And yes, she is smoking a cigarette. This is by far the most major model moment of Fall 2011 Fashion Month, at least in my opinion.
Lara Stone at Calvin Klein It's always a pleasure to see this stunner walk the runway, and being that she's the face of the brand, an exclusive appearance at Calvin Klein was an amazing way to help New York Fashion Week draw to a close.
Adriana Lima at Givenchy Riccardo Tisci wins the award for most incredible casting this season (more on this later), and seeing this Victoria's Secret Angel come down the Givenchy runway in a black bomber jacket was quite the surprisebut a very pleasant one!
Miranda Kerr at Balenciaga Not only did Miranda look smoking hot when she walked Balenciaga last season while five months pregnant, she proved that she's actually a superhuman, appearing on the runway a mere two months after giving birth. Plus, her adorable hubby Orlando was seated in the front row to watch her. Sometimes life ain't fair.
Coco Rocha and Behati Prinsloo at Anna Sui It warmed our hearts to see these two besties walk the runway together in their only New York Fashion Week show.
Naomi Campbell at Louis Vuitton To up the diva factor even further, Marc Jacobs enlisted Naomi Campbell to walk alongside Kate Moss and Amber Valletta at the LV show today. This spectacle sounds like every fashion fantasy I've ever had, come true.
Natalia Vodianova at Givenchy Prepare to feel really bad about yourself: this runway vet walked the Givenchy show just hours after running (and completing) the Paris half-marathon, which helped to raise money for her charity, Naked Heart Foundation.
Lady Gaga at Thierry Mugler Well, duh. The pop star put on quite the show, and her sexy strut and cigarette smoking really reinvented today's traditional notion of a fashion show. I must say, she was almost showed up by Coco Rocha, whose growl at the end of the runway was one of the best things I've ever seen, ever.
JWOWW at Richie Rich While this choice falls on the "lowbrow" side of the spectrum, you have to admit that it was pretty fun to see the Jersey Shore guidette make a runway appearance at New York Fashion Week. At the very least, it's kind of ironic. (RIP Filthy Couture by Jenni Farley.)
Karen Elson at Givenchy The 32-year-old redhead is everywhere lately (she's got an editorial by Ryan McGinley in V, a feature in Vogue Italia, and then there's that whole music career), but Tisci was able to scoop her up for a runway appearance at the Givenchy show in Paris.