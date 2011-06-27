Our Top 10 Favorite Model-Slash-Somethings

You know their faces from magazine editorials and ad campaigns, but when it comes to most fashion models today, there is much more to them than meets the eye. Whether they’re penning columns for your favorite glossies and websites or giving superstar performances in blockbuster films, their talents obviously can’t be summed up with one word.
We’ve picked our top 10 multi-talented models who prove that the saying “models should be seen and not heard” is total bologna. Check out the slideshow for our favorite models-slash-actresses, philanthropists, writers, sailors… you get the picture.
Photos: Coco Rocha: Nelson Simoneau for Elle Quebec; Anja Rubik: Josh Olins for Vogue Nippon; Abbey Lee Kershaw for Vogue Japan.
In addition to Doutzen Kroes being a stunning Victoria's Secret Angel, she also writes a column for Dutch Marie Claire about what her lifethat of an Angel married to an internationally renowned DJis like. She's probably always jamming in her underwear.
Don't let the baby-doll face fool you. Last Thursday, Jessica Stam wrote her first article for Huffington Post Canada. Her first postnot about her modeling or designing career, by the waytitled "The Lazy Susan Cell Phone Experiment" digs into how we are exposed to too much information and when in public with friends, and how we don't know how to pull our phones out of our faces. A very different route than what's expected, and I can't wait to see what's next.
Last year, Anja Rubik became the fashion and art director of 25 Magazine at the same time her model fiance, Sasha Knezvic, became the Editor-in-Chief. A modeling duo that is in the pages of magazines as well as the masthead? Now that's hot.
Karlie Kloss is one of the most sought-after models for runways and campaignsshe has the look (of course) and she has a killer walk. Her ballet skills certainly don't hurt when it comes to her signature strut: she attended Caston's Ballet Academy and performed in the Nutcracker, along with other ballets.
A little over a week ago, Coco Rocha, along with husband James Conran, were honored by Fashion Delivers for their philanthropic work in Haiti. They're not stopping there either, and are currently working with Senhoa, an organization that rescues young girls from the sex trade in Southeast Asia.
Daria Werbowy is a very busy model, shooting campaigns all year 'round with Lancôme, Céline and Balmain plus countless editorials. If her nonstop schedule becomes overwhelming, Daria has the perfect skill to help her get away from it all: she's a sailor. She sailed across the Atlantic from New York with her family and is embarking on a two-month sailing trip from Guatemala to Belize. Sounds like a pretty awesome adventure.
These Victoria's Secret models are definitely not one-trick ponies! This summer Rosie Huntington-Whiteley starred in her first and biggest role yet, replacing Megan Fox as Shia LeBouf's new love interest in the Transformers series. Since this is her debut on the big screen, go see Transformers: Dark of the Moon on June 29th and judge her acting chops for yourself!
Lily Cole is a seriously hardworking model. Aside from her fashion career, she acts (with her first leading role in 2009's The Imaginarium of Doctor Parnassus), she is an ambassador for the children's charity Global Angels, she works for environmental organizations, and as if that isn't enough, she just graduated from Cambridge with a double first class degree (an Honors degree) in the History of Art. Whew.
Gemma Ward returned to modeling this year after some time off and disproved rumors that she would retire at age 20. Like her doll-faced friends, Gemma wasn't only interested in being a model and is also an actress. She's had roles in a few films, with her largest as a pirate-snatching siren in Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides. If the balancing act is an issue for her, maybe she should call some of her model friends (ahem, Lily Cole) and ask how they do it.
Abbey Lee Kershaw understands that sometimes to gain something you must give something up. Case in point: she skipped New York Fashion Week this season to work on music with her band (that includes her boyfriend Matthew Hutchinson), Our Mountain. Abbey doesn't just look pretty and sing, she also plays the tambourine and keys. Rock on, girl!