Our Top 10 Fave Looks From NYFW

As New York Fashion Week comes to a close, we’re able to finally rest our throbbing feet and reflect on the whirlwind of the last seven days. We’ve been pleasantly impressed with a lot of the looks that came from designers this season as they embraced their youthful side while mashing it with architectural details and hints of the avant-garde.
It seems that as the recession drags on, the industry is pulling itself back up by the bootstraps and taking risks again or reverting to their bread and butter regardless if it appeases editors or buyers.
That said, we decided to share with you our top ten looks from NYFW. We’re wondering if some of these styles will be echoed in the next coming weeks as the fashion circus moves on London next. Be sure to stay tuned for some of our international commentary as we’re sure the surprises will just keep on comin’.
Thom Browne may have been one of our favorite shows thus far. Incorporating his sick suits with incredibly avant-garde looks rivaling those of Parisian peers, his collection was both eerie yet wearable. We love the sharp tailoring of his suits and his conceptual looks we think should possibly be displayed in the MoMA.
We've been obsessed with BCBG's dresses for some time now. But this season, we love how they offered dresses really wearable for any shape, size or occasion. Their fluid shapes are begging to be worn to a chic diner party or a business meeting. We can't wait to get our hands on one of these!
With her adorable little blouses and dresses, we loved Charlotte Ronson's collection for this fall. The best touches are also one of our favorite looks: white tights.
Who said fashion has to always be so serious? Jeremy Scott livened up the week with his killer collection that seemed to be a fusion of Rainbow Brite and My Little Pony. We love his sheer flares paired with quirky sweaters amongst his more directional looks.
With his subtle 1940s influences and calf-grazing hem lines, we adored Marc by Marc Jacobs. Tucked in and put together this collection was bit more demure than its counterpart -- in a very good way. We would basically wear just about anything from this collection.
Reinterpreting the ladylike trend this season, the Mulleavy sisters at Rodarte meshed their incredible layering, construction and fabrication techniques into this popular style. We have to say, we dig it.
For some reason, Preen always seems to manage conquering the feat of hitting the trifecta of sophistication, sexiness and sleekness wonderfully. This season, we fell in love with their bold colored trousers. What a great way to spruce up a drab winter day!
Alright, Proenza Schouler's outerwear might be one of our faves. Those reworked motorcycle jackets? Divine.
We loved DKNY's entire collection. Leather mini-skirts and fur like whoa basically had us planning our entire next winter wardrobe around these looks. Oh, and did you check out the shoes?!
Between the sick slouchy blazers, mesmerizing prints and brilliant layering, Helmut Lang curated an amazing show that made us feel like we were experiencing 1990s fashion in its finest moment.