Our Top 10 Fave Looks From NYFW

As New York Fashion Week comes to a close, we’re able to finally rest our throbbing feet and reflect on the whirlwind of the last seven days. We’ve been pleasantly impressed with a lot of the looks that came from designers this season as they embraced their youthful side while mashing it with architectural details and hints of the avant-garde.

It seems that as the recession drags on, the industry is pulling itself back up by the bootstraps and taking risks again or reverting to their bread and butter regardless if it appeases editors or buyers.

That said, we decided to share with you our top ten looks from NYFW. We’re wondering if some of these styles will be echoed in the next coming weeks as the fashion circus moves on London next. Be sure to stay tuned for some of our international commentary as we’re sure the surprises will just keep on comin’.