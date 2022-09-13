This Viral Cookware Brand Just Launched a Mini Version of Their Always Sold-Out Pan

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

If you’re anything like me, you’ve been patiently waiting to get to the top of the list for the Our Place’s Always Pan. The stunning cookware is almost always sold out and for good reason—the product is versatile, space-saving, and looks so damn good on your stovetop. While you’re checking to see if you’ve gotten any update emails, Our Place has launched another showstopper to keep us drooling—the Mini Always Pan.

The bestseller nows comes in a more convenient, arguably cuter mini version that’s great for small spaces, meals for one, and for the addition of stellar side dishes that you can create while your regular-sized Always Pan is whipping up the main course. I’m obsessed with everything from this brand including their glassware, Cast Iron Always Pan, and Perfect Pot.

Our Place Mini Always Pan

These pans look the mini-me of their full-sized counterparts, and while they’re oh-so cute, their functionality is perfect for quick meals. These Minis are of course, made from Our Place’s exclusive non-toxic, non-stick ceramic coating so that your cookware stays intact through all of your special occasions.

The Mini Always Pan is perfect for adding a colorful twist to your kitchen gadgets and on top of that, it’s super easy to clean. There are endless ways to cook with tool including braising, boiling, frying, and more.

What home-cooked meals will you make with your friends and family? Visit Our Place today to add the Mini Always Pan to your kitchen collection.

