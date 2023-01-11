Our Place Just Launched a New Limited-Edition Color For the Lunar New Year That’s Absolute Fire

Scroll To See More Images

Fans of cooking, rejoice! Today, on January 11th, best-selling kitchenware brand and StyleCaster favorite Our Place is launching its new Lunar New Year Collection to mark the major holiday. This latest addition to Our Place’s beloved Traditionware Collection is set to honor the Lunar New Year table with many new and exciting launches, including the brand’s the Perfect Pot and the Always Pan in a vibrant, new color: Firecracker—an ode to the fireworks set off to mark the turning of the tide and a fresh beginning.

We’re clearly obsessed with the brand’s glasses, dishes, and knives as well as all of the other kitchen essentials they offer. Everything from Our Place is super durable and designed to function easily—perfect for everyone, ranging from the novice just getting started to the chef who can take the heat.

Keep reading to learn more about the aesthetically pleasing cookware brand’s new collection.

Year of the Rabbit Rice Bowl Set

Get ready to celebrate Lunar New Year with these stunning Year of the Rabbit-inspired rice bowls designed by artist Vanilla Chi. The limited-edition set is made from high-quality stoneware and includes four rice bowls, four matching bamboo chopsticks, and four stoneware chopstick rests. Plus, everything is glazed by hand so no two sets (or bowls for that matter) look the same. This is truly the heart of the collection—the perfect way to eat good food with tableware that could seriously double as decor.

Perfect Pot in Firecracker

This limited-edition color way of the Perfect Pot is meant to bring joy and good fortune to all that use it. A nod to the fireworks that are traditionally set off during this festive moment in the year, this addition to your kitchen truly does it all—from baking to crisping to steaming. Get yours before they run out!

Always Pan in Firecracker

As if there was ever a better time to get the Always Pan—the beloved kitchen tool is now available in the shade Firecracker as well. We don’t doubt it’ll look absolutely perfect with all of the delicious Lunar New Year dishes you’ll be cooking. Be sure to get some of the add-ons Our Place offers like the Spruce Steamer to really get the best use out of this guy.

Shop the Lunar New Year Collection on Our Place’s website, available now.