This Is Not a Drill: Practically Every Our Place Pan, Pot & Kitchenware Is On Sale Now(!!!) For Black Friday

Cooking fans and aesthetic lovers alike, we have incredible news: Our Place just put practically every piece of their cult-favorite cookware on sale early for Black Friday, and you can shop favorites for up to $125 off. This sale is unlike any other we’ve seen from the brand. Usually, we get a single discounted pan in a select colorway to pick from, but this Black Friday sale includes the iconic Always pan on sale in all the beautiful colorways.

What’s more, the brand’s extremely durable cutlery and glassware are discounted, as well. If you’re moving, need to update your home, or are attending a whole host of wedding events where adorable gifts are needed, this sale is the one for you. If you’re a fan of artistic cookware that is so good-looking, you can leave it out as decor, get ready to peruse the site.

The brand’s dishes, glasses, and knives are so attractive, they’ve garnered fan pages. But, these kitchen essentials are also as durable as can be, and are designed to function with as much ease and accuracy as possible. Take, for instance, the Our Place knives. The Everyday Chef Knife slices, dices, and minces everything and anything it comes in contact with, with such ease, you’d think that sweet potatoes were made of butter.

And, while the brand’s newest item, the Perfect Pot, might not be on sale on its own, you can still score a discounted deal on it. There’s a bundle deal featuring the Our Place pan and pot where you can save $60 and get the internet’s most beloved cookware duo on the market. (There are a shocking amount of bundle deals that you can browse more of here.)

That’s just the tip of the iceberg, though. Shop more bundle deals or single-purchase savings at Our Place’s biggest sale of the year below.

Home Cook Duo

Get the most beautiful pot and pan duo on the market on sale now for $250 (it’s typically $310). Usually, the pot alone costs $145, so the deal is more than impressive. Keep the same cool colors or mix and match for a more funky aesthetic. Either way, you’ll be more than happy with your purchase.

Our Place Always Pan

Brighten up your home with the pan that has as many Instagram followers as your favorite influencer. The Always pan is the single nonstick cookware you need for practically every cooking endeavor, from roasting to searing to steaming. Usually $145, you can shop it now in any color for $99.

Everyday Chef’s Knife

Choose from spice, char, and blue salt colorways for this knife that does it all. The ultra-sharp blade is made from German steel and has a grooved handle that, according to the brand, “guides your hand into the perfect pinch grip.” Want more bang for your buck? Shop knife bundle sets and deals here.

Side Bowls

Your soups, salads, dips, and desserts will look pristine in these minimalistic side bowls that stack on top of each other for easy storing.

Walnut Cutting Board

This is so much more than your classic cutting board. The walnut board doubles as a cheese platter, serving tray, and sous chef. The dark brown coloring is extremely elegant, and the material from which it’s made doesn’t dull knives. Oh, and it’s nearly 50% off. It’s a win-win-win-win.

Our Place Drinking Glasses

You can’t go wrong with this set of four hand-blown drinking glasses. The sheer look allows for your coffee, iced teas, and desserts placed inside to be the stars of the show. And, now on sale for just $10 each, you can’t beat the affordable price tag.