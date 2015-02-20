Our Office Manager Reviews Alexander Wang’s Fall 2015 Collection

It’s easy to get jaded by the Fashion Week hubbub, so we’re always looking for ways to see the collections (and the week’s events) through fresh eyes. In our Ask a Real Person series, we ask folks outside the fashion bubble for their take on things, looking at Fashion Week through an entirely “real” perspective.

This season, we’re asking real New Yorkers for their take on some of the season’s buzziest shows. (You’ve read enough reviews from the professionals, right?) Here, our very own office manager, Delinda Sheley, gives us her take on Alexander Wang’s edgy, goth-like Fall 2015 collection. Here’s her take on the show? Wang’s girl is “definitely not going to a board meeting.” Touché, Delinda.

On the Alexander Wang girl:

“She’s definitely not going to a board meeting. She’s possibly headed to a party in Bushwick.”

On the looks in the collection:

“There were a few pieces that just looked a bit thrown together. The mesh bodysuit just isn’t my thing—with the fur and the mesh and the shiny, Reynolds Wrap thing going on. Just not me. And I don’t see that being something that the fashion police would give a thumbs-up to, at all. There are some pieces that I feel that he should have edited a little bit more, and there are some pieces that I can’t wait to see on Kerry Washington, Beyoncé, Rihanna, whoever.”

On the collection as a whole:

“I think it has its peaks and valleys. Once again that’s just my opinion, coming from a girl sitting here in overalls, right?”

Watch our office manager’s complete review above!