The marriage between fashion and music never ceases to capture our hearts. We love how inspiring music can be to a designer and let’s be honest, a runway show is nothing without a great playlist. With that said, we fell hard for our latest girl crush, Natalia Kills, in her recent video, Kill My Boyfriend.

Okay, so the message in the song is a little morbid even if we’ve had moments when our boyfriends make us want to pull our hair out but the dark lyrics are totally balanced by how sick the styling is. Not only are we obsessed with the neo-1960s makeup, but also the clothes are pretty unbelievable.

With the over-the-top nu-mod look, she jumps off the screen and into our thudding hearts. It’s hard to pick a favorite, but she looks totally stunning in the kitchen scene in the 1950s inspired body-con dress. Her curves look to-die, don’t you think? Check our the video below and tell us what your favorite look is there’s plenty to pick from!