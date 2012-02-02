Our Hearts Will Go On: ‘Titanic’ In 3D Is On The Way

I don’t know if any of you were aware (because I wasn’t), but the iconic 1997 box office smash Titanic is returning to theaters in revamped 3D format. While it won’t open officially until April 6, Paramount and 20th Century Fox will be improving your Valentine’s Day with a free preview screening.

Unfortunately, if you haven’t already gotten tickets, you’re out of luck (I’m devastated). The screenings sold out within hours. While I’m jealous as hell that I’m not going, this confirms that there are some sad, sad people out there whose only other plans involve intense hanky panky with a pint of Hagen-Dazs. Sigh.

Anyway, I tend to feel 3D reissues of films are sort of cop-outs, but I’m positively stoked about this one. Leo and Kate forever!