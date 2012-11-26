Our Guide to Art Basel’s Hottest Pop-up Nightclubs

There are certainly plenty of hot spots to party at during Art Basel in Miami this year, which kicks off officially December 6. Rokbar for instance has just re-opened after a 14-month renovation. The same goes for the Wall at the W South Beach. But this year the hottest spots to party are all pop-up nightclubs. Here, the best of the best, what to wear when you go, and your chances of getting in.

Le Baron

December 4 to December 9. Location to be announced each night at 6 p.m.

What to Expect: André Saraiva, behind Le Baron which has outposts everywhere from Paris to New York City to Tokyo, has been hosting a Le Baron pop-up for several years at the Delano during Art Basel. Always having to be on the cutting edge, this year Le Baron will pop-up at a different address each night between December 4 and December 9. The address will be kept secret until 6 p.m. of each evening and released via an iPhone app, the Le Baron website, Twitter, and Facebook. Insider intel tells us that one night the party will happen at the Gale. The Le Baron team will hold court at Free Spirit Bar beginning at 8 p.m. each evening to celebrate each location announcement with a glass of champagne, where guests will then be shuttled to that evening’s party.

What to Wear: Le Baron always plays host to the international jet set so opt for Olympia Le-Tan clutches and Charlotte Olympia heels.

Chances of Getting In: Friends of André always get preferential treatment, but we can say from experience that cozying up to the doorman and just being nice always helps here. That being said, expect this to be one difficult door to get past.



Silencio, FDR at The Delano

December 4 to December 8. FDR at the Delano, 1685 Collins Avenue.

What to Expect: Silencio is one of the hottest clubs at the moment in Paris and FDR (the new speakeasy underneath the Delano) is one of the hottest bars in Miami. The combination is almost too much to handle.

What to Wear: Ask yourself, “What would Carine Roitfeld wear?” Think black and leather and designers like Altuzarra and Givenchy.

Chances of Getting In: The space is small. The buzz is high. Come at your own risk (though getting there early, and early means 11 p.m., will certainly help). The official word is that this spot will be “members only.”



Westway, The Shore Club

1901 Collins Avenue.

What to Expect: This is the second year that Westway propreitars Matt Kliegman and Carlos Quirarte have popped up during Art Basel at the Shore Club. While other clubs might be see and be seen type spots, it’s all about the fun here.

What to Wear: Think designers like Alexander Wang and vintage concert t-shirts.

Chances of Getting In: This spot lures an eclectic crowd including Waris Ahluwalia, Leo Fitzpatrick, and Ryan McGinley. Take that as you will.



No. 8, The Gale South Beach

1690 Collins Avenue.

What to Expect: Amy Sacco reincarnated her famed Bungalow 8 as No. 8 and its been a go-to spot in New York City ever since. Naturally, when we were thinking of a venue to offer the first glimpse of The Vivant back in September, we chose No. 8. Here’s to hoping Sacco brings her iconic palm tree decor with her to Miami.

What to Wear: This is the spot to pile on the designers like Chanel, Christian Louboutin, and more Chanel.

Chances of Getting In: Sacco told The New York Times this year, “I’m not as elitist as people think. I just like it when people know each other. Then they feel safe inside.” In other words if you know the majority of folks inside this club, you likely won’t have a problem. If you don’t, you’ll probably be out of luck.