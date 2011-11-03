Our Five Favorite Halloween Daily Mirrors!

There’s only a few things we love about Halloween. One being the obvious – endless candy eating without judgement. Two – bringing out old wardrobe pieces that didn’t make the cut this season and using them in our costumes. Three – the creativity. And no one is more creative that our very own StyleCaster community.

So in honor of our lovely and awesome community we picked our 5 favorite Halloween looks created by you, worn by you, and uploaded by you! Got something you want to show us? Or just want some compliments on your ‘chicness’? Upload a Daily Mirror!