Our Five Favorite Glitter Accessories

Our Five Favorite Glitter Accessories

Laurel Pinson
by
Our Five Favorite Glitter Accessories
Let’s get one thing straight – I love anything glitter. I think it has something to do with my obsession with that Mariah Carey movie, Glitter. I always pictured myself twirling and sparkling sugar-like amazingness falling all around me. Imagine my excitement when it started popping up on the accessories of not only major designers (Miu Miu those shoes put Dorothy to shame) but also on some great e-commerce sites that budget boys (such as myself) frequent.

In my constant stride to keep you all sparkling I just had to share this with you. I’ve rounded up my top 5 favorite glitter accessories. While you may be a star on the inside let everyone know you are now on the outside.

PS – Glitter can take your outfit from drab to fab in seconds. Also, make sure you include some sparkle during your New Years Eve outfit.

Alice and Olivia Gizelle Glittery Leather Mary Jane Bow Pumps, $295, at Saks

Juicy Couture Glitter iPad Case, $68, at Shopbop

Glitterati Ballet Flats, $128, at J.Crew

Miu Miu Glitter Covered Leather Belt, $275, at Net-A-Porter

Foley + Corinna Mid City Tote, $395, at Zappos

