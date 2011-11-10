Our Favorite Twitpics From Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show!

Unless you’ve been living under a rock for the past few days, than I’m sure you’ve heard all the buzz about the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show. It’s quite the star-studded event and it’s really more of a spectacle than anything — but nonetheless it’s a spectacle I wish I had a seat at.

In all seriousness. this fashion show brings out some serious heavyweights and could be considered THE social event of the season. Supposedly, pictures weren’t allowed, but, come on? You really think no one is going to snap a pic of Karlie giving face? (Girl, I don’t think so.)

Now, being the social media geek that I am (follow me on @StyleCasterJTM for biting whit and behind-the-scenes StyleCaster fun), I was manning the TweetDeck and scanning my lists for some of the best tweets and twitpics. It was my way of being there — so I thought why not share with all of you?

Check the slideshow above for some insanely awesome pictures from our favorite twitter personalities!