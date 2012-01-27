StyleCaster
Our Favorite TV Shows & The Foods They Make Us Crave

Jessica Rubin
by
What better way to de-stress after a long day than by cuddling up on the couch with your favorite TV show? Whether it’s a sitcom or the most dramatic of shows, we all have a favorite go-to series.

Lots of our television indulgences have a food shtick that becomes just as famous as the characters themselves. So when you settle in for a TV marathon this weekend, use the slideshow above as a guide for how to snack and watch at the same time. There’s nothing worse than getting caught in a craving mid-episode!

Have a show-food couple that we missed? Let us know in the comments section below!

What's Grey's Anatomy without a little Tequila action? Some of Meredith Grey's best moments happen after a little tequila action, and almost every episode leaves us craving some of the bad-decision-inducing alcohol.

Photo: Wikia

Joey Tribbiani and his two pizzas pretty much go hand-in-hand.

Photo: CoolSpotters

It isn't an episode of Glee unless someone is having a slurpee thrown at them. Which inevitably causes us to head over to our nearest 7-Eleven.

Photo: Smosh

We don't know why Red Vines are so popular on Fringe, but we're not complaining. 

Photo: Wormhole Riders

Much like everyone at the StyleCaster office, the cast of Weeds seems to have a strong love for Starbucks.

Photo: Actress Archives

Homer Simpson loves doughnuts and hey, so do we!

Photo: Virgin Media

Magnola Bakery has Sex and the City to thank for a nation wide obsession with their cupcakes. 

Photo: Tara Sabo

Jerry Seinfeld and the black and white cookie ... Need we say more?

Photo: Vegan Tickles

