Our Favorite Picks from the Trade Shows in Vegas

A lot is currently going on in Vegas. Capsule, Project, and Magic, the biggest names in trade shows descended upon the city to show off the coolest and newest pieces from all of the coolest lines. Yes, it is very cool.

Of all of the new wares we are excited about (including Grey Ant’s Teva collaboration and J Brand’s jeggings), Alexander Wang‘s sunglasses by Linda Farrow take the cake. The frames will include zipper hardware, catlike shapes, and bronzed resin frames when they debut on his runway on September 15.

Now it is just time to pretend that I don’t completely intend on wearing all of these at once.

[Nylon, StyleFile]