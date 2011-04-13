Our Favorite Mag Launches an iPad App, Kelly Cutrone’s Pilot

I am an advocate of alleviating the afternoon slump. Consider this the written equivalent of your favorite venti latte… only stronger.



SINGLE SHOT: SITES WE LOVE

Catch up with the chick who won the first season (and incarnation) of Bravo’s “The Fashion Show.” Reality people are so the next generation for those “Where are they now?” shows. (The Cut)

These are boxer briefs that are meant to look like really tight jean shorts. (Styleite)

The state of California has filed a proposed preliminary injunction against the creators of Brazilian Blowout on the grounds that the formula for the hair straightening treatment has formaldehyde and you need to let people know that. Sheisty. (WWD)

Love Magazine launched an iPad app. which may be the best reason to buy one. (Racked)

DOUBLE SHOT: TWEET, TWEET

RT @CalvinKlein What’s the craziest thing you have ever done for love? Submit your response now at #ckone.com. I want to know!

RT @THELOVEMAGAZINE LOVE MAGAZINE Irina Shayk for Marc Jacobs http://twitpic.com/4kgedh #Damn

RT @cmbenz If I worked at Starbucks I would definitely keep the ‘out of order’ sign on the bathroom at all times. So necessary.

RT @peoplesrev [Kelly Cutrone] Just left MTV – we start shooting the pilot super soon! More info please!