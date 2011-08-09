Our Favorite Jewelry E-Shops, All With Finds Under $100!

I love me some Eddie Borgo andMonique Pan, but when it comes to jewelry, a girl needs her cheap thrills too — and what better place to find them than on the Internet? From feathers to leather and mixed metals to lace, there are countless sites on the Web for every taste and budget. I’ve rounded up the best jewelry e-shops along with my favorite picks from each, all for under 100 bucks! Click above for some major bling that won’t max out your credit card.