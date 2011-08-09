Our Favorite Jewelry E-Shops, All With Finds Under $100!

I love me some Eddie Borgo andMonique Pan, but when it comes to jewelry, a girl needs her cheap thrills too — and what better place to find them than on the Internet? From feathers to leather and mixed metals to lace, there are countless sites on the Web for every taste and budget. I’ve rounded up the best jewelry e-shops along with my favorite picks from each, all for under 100 bucks! Click above for some major bling that won’t max out your credit card.
Click through to shop for some adorable (and affordable!) jewels!
The Vamoose, Small Citrine Drop Necklace, $29.45
Literally every single item on this site is under $100, and (I say this with great confidence) every single item is adorable.
Laura Lombardi, Archer Bracelet, $54
This tiny e-shop reworks vintage materials into brand spankin' new pieces. Wouldn't this bracelet be the perfect addition to your arm party?
Cursive Design, Party Necklace, $55
Cursive Design is almost too good to be true. How fun is this statement necklace? And what's that? It's only $55? I'll take one in every color, please!
Erica Weiner, Knot Nesting Rings, $30
I have to forewarn you that the prices at Weiner's shop do range, I mean, an engagement ring better cost more than $100. Her less pricey items, however, are equally as awesome -- take these simple knot nesting rings, for example. At two for the price of one, this dainty pair looks like it will have no problem cuddling up on your finger.
Tree and Kimball, Melissa Lace Earrings, $18
With almost every single piece made of lace, Tree and Kimball is definitely for the girly girl. Brights will still be going strong for fall, and what better way to transition than with your jewelry? I've got my eyes on these papaya colored earrings...
Stone and Honey, Caldera Bracelet, $84
I never actually believed my teachers when they told me that math had real life applications outside of the classroom. However, Teresa Robinson's geometric Spring collection for Stone and Honey has proven me completely wrong.
Dream Collective, Small Beaded Oval Earring, $48
All of Kathryn Bentley's pieces for Dream Collective are handmade and totally have this kind of whimsical, prehistoric vibe going on. Don't these earrings look like they were made by the chicest cave woman, like, ever?
Boo and Boo Factory, Leather Necklace Molecular Series, $42
Based in Los Angeles, Boo and Boo Factory makes the coolest geometric leather jewelry a gal ever did see. Picking my favorite piece from here was a tough one, but this neon necklace would be the perfect finish for any ensemble.
Moon Raven Designs, Lizard Skull Pendant, $50
If you're into Pamela Love, then you'll probably dig Moon Raven Designs, an Etsy shop for the goth girl hiding inside of you. This bronze pendant is cast from a real lizard skull, which I know, is kind of gross, but also kind of great.
D.I.F.F.Y., Green Feather Earrings, $20
Long earrings were all over the fall runways, and if you're not exactly in the mood to drop a couple hundred (or thousand) on some designer bling, try Canadian jeweler, D.I.F.F.Y., who offers these cute feather earrings in every color of the rainbow.
Rebekah Vinyard, Sound Wave Necklace, $45
Vinyard's e-shop is an array of quirky, playful, and crazy affordable jewelry.