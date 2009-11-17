Our Favorite Five Design Duos

Although we found it a little strange that Brad and Ange decided to spend their free time designing a $500 baby rattle inspired by reptiles, we never rip on money for charity. We can picture the two huddled around a fire, basking in their little celebrity life of love and a million kids, sketching out their eventual line. While this is probably far from the truth, there are plenty of twosomes who meld their creative minds together to produce some truly innovative and beautiful clothes.

Here are our five favorite design duos, and what their joint awesomeness has given us over the years.

Rodarte

Maybe it’s our deep love of the dark, but Kate and Laura Mulleavy are basically our favorite sisters of all time. (Sorry, Brontes, and the Hiltons.) Anyone who can take inspiration from Donnie Darko, Predator, and Japanese horror has a Gothic space in our hearts. Kudos, chicas. Keep making those yummy cashmere tights we love so much.

Marchesa

Georgina Chapman and Keren Craig of the insanely beautiful ballgown line Marchesa create a fairytale with every stitch of tulle and every swirl of gossamer. The two friends have acting and modeling backgrounds (the reason why they’re so photogenic), which could explain why their designs are red-carpet perfect, and a Rachel Zoe fave.

Proenza Schouler

We vote Lazaro Hernandez and Jack McCollough the design duo we would most like to give bear hugs to than have dress us. (If that were an award, anyway.) With our love for badass shoes, the pack of Hollywood darlings who adore you (Kate Bosworth, Maggie Gyllenhaal, the list goes on), and OMG remember their line for Target? We’re getting way too excited; anyway, boys, we heart you.

Rag and Bone

The term “rag and bone” is historically a man who walked the streets of England collecting used junk for himself, and although their clothes are anything but old, Marcus Wainwright and David Neville design unique denim and cropped jackets with both a city and cowboy vibe.

Vena Cava

Lisa Mayock and Sophie Buhai embody the vision of a “New Yorker free spirit,” and if you want to as well, check out the pretty party dresses and perfectly tailored pieces of Vena Cava. They give us sullen New Yorkers a taste of California cool with their simple but eye-catching designs.