Our 8 Favorite Resort 2012 Campaigns

When you read dozens of magazines every month (something I am quite familiar with) it’s easy to overlook the amazing ad campaigns sandwiched in between interviews and cover stories. But this year’s crop of resort 2012 campaigns are definitely worth a peek.

Featuring some of the world’s most famous and relevant models and lensed by fashion’s favorite photographers (including designer Karl Lagerfeld), brands like Miu Miu and Gucci produced creative ads that earn artistic merit beyond the collections they’re promoting.

We’ve rounded up our favorite resort 2012 ads for your viewing pleasure. Click through the slideshow above and let us know which designer is the proud owner of your favorite shot!