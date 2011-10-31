StyleCaster
Our 8 Favorite Resort 2012 Campaigns

Jessica Rubin
When you read dozens of magazines every month (something I am quite familiar with) it’s easy to overlook the amazing ad campaigns sandwiched in between interviews and cover stories. But this year’s crop of resort 2012 campaigns are definitely worth a peek.

Featuring some of the world’s most famous and relevant models and lensed by fashion’s favorite photographers (including designer Karl Lagerfeld), brands like Miu Miu and Gucci produced creative ads that earn artistic merit beyond the collections they’re promoting.

We’ve rounded up our favorite resort 2012 ads for your viewing pleasure. Click through the slideshow above and let us know which designer is the proud owner of your favorite shot!

Karlie Kloss in the resort 2012 campaign from Donna Karan.

The Fendi resort 2012 campaign with Natasha Poly. Photographed by Karl Lagerfeld.

The resort 2012 campaign from Prada with French actress and model Léa Seydoux, lensed by Steven Meisel.

Miu Miu Resort 2012 Campaign with Guinevere van Seenus by David Sims.

Gucci Resort 2012 Campaign iwth Karmen Pedaru by Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott.

Bottega Veneta Resort 2012 Campaign with Kasia Struss by Mona Kuhn.

Christian Dior Resort 2012 Campaign with Monika "Jac" Jagaciak by Ellen von Unwerth.

Chanel Resort 2012 Campaign with Saskia de Brauw by Karl Lagerfeld.

