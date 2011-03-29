Our 6 Favorite Yoga Poses To Help You Get Crackin’ In The AM

I practice yoga regularly, but I’ll be honest with youdragging myself to a studio first thing in the morning is usually the last thing I want to do.
Our friends at Wonderful Pistachios have taught us a thing or two about the importance of morning workouts, and it truly doesn’t take much effort to get active in the a.m. Click through to see six easy yoga poses that will help energize you to start your dayno studio or teacher required. So roll out of bed, grab a yoga mat and get crackin’!
For more information about our relationship with Wonderful Pistachios click here: cmp.ly/3.
All photos via iStock
Wonderful Pistachios yoga mats
Spinal Twist: Aligns your core, stretches out your lower back and releases tight hips. Hold the pose on each side for 30 seconds.
Upward Facing Dog: Opens the back and chest while strengthening the spine, arms and wrists. Helps to improve posture and increase lung capacity.
Yoga Plank: Great for toning the arm muscles, activating your core and strengthening the back and spine.
Downward Facing Dog: This pose works your entire upper bodyespecially your back, shoulders, triceps and corewhile building strength and endurance.
Standing Forward Bend: Stretches the back, hamstrings and calves.
Modified Triangle Pose: Stretches your sides and legs, activates the arms and strengthens the core.