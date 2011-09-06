StyleCaster
Our 6 Favorite Wellies To Help You Stay Stylish And Dry

Jessica Rubin
Here in New York everyone is gearing up for Fashion Week and, as per usual, the weather got jealous of all the attention given to Lanvin and Marc Jacobs and is throwing a bit of a tantrum. From what we’ve read New York isn’t the only place getting bogged down by some serious rainfall. So we thought we’d share our 6 favorite rain boots to inspire you to keep your trendy head up and your feet happy. Click through for our picks and let us know what your favorite rainy day look is!

Houndstooth Rain Boot, Chooka, $45.90

Puddles Rain Boot, Nomad, $39.98

Original Iris Rain Boot, Hunter, $125.00

Rubber Bow Rain Boots, Red Valentino, $195.00

Cheetah Rain Boot, Chooka, $44.95

Dundee Multi Snake Print Wellies, Topshop, $55.00

