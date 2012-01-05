Our 5 Predictions for ’24 Hour Catwalk’

Alexa Chung — in all her English cuteness — sat down last night with Jimmy Fallon to talk about a few things going on in her life. Well for one, she’s a pseudo DJ. They also talked about her new show coming out on Lifetime on January 10th, 24 Hour Catwalk. The show, which she describes as “mean” challenges, calls for designers to produce a full collection in 24 hours. Yes, that’s right, you have one day to do what most designers do in a few months. Since fashion people tend to get a little catty when they don’t sleep, here’s what we think will happen:

We expect a river of tears. Crying everywhere. Cry us a river, design us some duck boots and get over it.

Flying sewing machines. It’s a well known fact that designers get a burst of strength during crunch time. So we except to see sewing machines being thrown at each other.

Falling asleep at the wheel. We’ve all done our fair share of all nighters, but not with this much pressure. We’re sure someone will fall asleep at the peddles of a sewing machine — we just hope the ghost of Coco will take the reigns.

We expect to see a few of these guys curled in a ball in the corner of the design room. No joke, we can’t wait for that.

And lastly, more crying. We just hope they don’t drown themselves in tears.

So there you have it. Our 5 predictions for what will happen during the show. We hope it lives up to our expectations! Are you excited to check out the premiere? Let us know in the comments section below!

Photo c/oBFA/SIPA.