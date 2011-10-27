Our 5 Picks to Play Grace Kelly in Upcoming Movie

Two days ago, Hollywood Reporter announced that a Grace Kelly biopic (entitled Grace of Monaco) was in the works. We here at StyleCaster could not be more excited. Not only is Grace’s life one that every girl (and some boys) dreams of – she was a Hollywood starlet who became a princess – she is one of the most important style icons of all time. After all, theHerms Kelly bag was named after her, and that’s no small feat.

Now that the movie is confirmed, the real question is: WHO can play her? Sure, many Hollywood stars have the acting prowess to tackle the role, but who has the style and swagger to match? Check out my picks in the slideshow, and vote for who you think would do the Princess of Monaco proud.



