Our 5 Favorite SS12 Fashion Campaigns

It’s that time of the year again when campaigns for major fashion houses change out their old ads for new and improved ones. We like to think it gives the print world a refresher (and we love the teasers of the collections to come), wouldn’t you agree? So we rounded up our five favorite Spring/Summer 2012 campaigns from designers likeDonna Karan, Prada, Burberry and more!

We’re really liking Burberry this season — the ads have gotten a little more playful, don’t you think? While the Dolce & Gabbana ads look like an extremely serious well dressed family.

Well, clicky clicky through the slideshow and let us know what you think? Got an ad you think is just as cool? Let us know in the comments section below!

Photos via [The Cut]