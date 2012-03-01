Our 5 Favorite Pieces From The Bauble Bar x DKNY Collab

Bauble Bar was already safely tucked away as one of our favorite places to head when we need a super cute accessory pick-me-up, but now they’ve really knocked it out of the park. Today the DKNY collaboration with the jewelry haven launched and it’s pretty amazing. From the perfect-for-spring poppy studs to the stacked cuffs, there’s a covetable piece for every taste.

While we obviously want everything, the five picks in the slideshow above have to be ours. So click on through and make sure you head over to Bauble Bar to check out the collab for yourself!