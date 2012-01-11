Our 5 Favorite Looks From Jason Wu For Target

Unless you’ve been living under a not-so-chic rock, you’re well aware that Target will be collaborating with Jason Wu. Instead of just giving you the whole lookbook we decided to do you one better. We picked our five favorite looks that are absolute grabs!

With the prices ranging from $19.99 to $59.99, you can’t go wrong. Androgyny is having a serious moment right now and his sweaters and shorts are perfect when putting a masculine touch to your look.

Feeling like getting all feminine? Jason Wu is right there for you, too. The chiffon blouses and skirts are lovely and we’re obsessed with that adorable little dress (we can’t get over stripes at the bottom!)

The collection will be available February 5th through March 6th. We suggest you go to your local Target early and map out your plan of attack. Let’s just hope we don’t have another Missoni incident on our hands.

Let us know what you think of the collection in the comments section below.