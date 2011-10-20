Our 10 Favorite Looks From Versace For H&M

It’s finally here. The whole Versace for H&M collection has been revealed, and I have to say that I absolutely love it. It’s filled with bold prints, studs and everything you have come to expect from Donatella Versace. It’s also versatile and fun. You can wear the line to a polo match in Palm Beach, but still seamlessly transition to some overhyped club in South Beach if that’s your flavor.

Check out our ten favorite pieces from the collection above, which hits stores on November 17. It may not crash websites like Missoni for Target, but I’m sure it’ll be a smash success, so pick what you want now and be sure to enter with a strategy. The line is a little pricier than what most H&M shoppers are used to (prices range from $17.95 to $299) but it’s well worth it. Let us know what you think — is this collaboration great or totally blah?